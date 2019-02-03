Dear Editor: “The morning of January 28, 1969, began about like any other winter Tuesday in the town of Santa Barbara, California.” That's how I began my case history of the Santa Barbara oil spill. Fifty years ago Union Oil Company's Platform A blew up five-and-a-half miles out in the Santa Barbara Channel, and by the end of the day it was far from an ordinary winter Tuesday.
That blowout and researching my book changed my life. Immersing myself in energy's central role in human history, I encountered today's nemesis, climate change. I learned that whatever its causes, climate change has been a significant factor in evolution and the rise and fall of human cultures.
There are fairly well substantiated theories about what caused previous climate changes, but the cause of the current one is not theory. It is fact, borne out by both data and advances in atmospheric science. It is us, and it threatens the survival of the civilization we know.
We have two choices: survive or perish. If we choose survival, as I hope we will, we face the need to abandon the fossils that fueled our progress. Acceptance of that is mushrooming in state and local governments, industry, religious and professional groups, and private institutions and is making inroads in Washington. We must adopt something like the Green New Deal, with a strong, comprehensive and fair price on carbon pollution as recommended by scientists, economists, and groups such as Citizens Climate Lobby. We must take coal off life support and end handouts to the petroleum and related industries. We must promote advances in green-energy technologies and the removal and sequestration of carbon already in the atmosphere. We must vote for climate action.
On this 50th anniversary of the Santa Barbara blowout, let's choose to survive.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
