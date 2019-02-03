Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY. * TIMING...THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SLOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&