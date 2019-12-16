Carol Steinhart: To save ourselves, we must save the birds and the climate

Dear Editor: In the 1970s, Hugh Iltis, UW professor of botany and passionate spokesperson for the environment, frequently ended his lectures on the environmental mayhem wreaked by our culture by comparing birds to the miner's canary. After a dramatic pause he would add, “Well folks, the birds are dying.”
I think of that today, as climate change is killing birds and many other surrogates for the miner's canary. We are warned of a sixth mass extinction, ecosystem collapse and climate catastrophe, all human-caused. It's no surprise that environmental organizations like the National Audubon Society are joining the crusade for climate action.
Bird lovers and climate activists are made for each other. Madison Audubon has developed a Birds and Climate Change curriculum for teachers and other interested persons, and in collaboration with National Audubon's Climate Watch project is tracking the effects of climate change on bluebirds. Fifteen Audubon chapters have endorsed the House of Representatives' bipartisan, revenue-neutral Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act advocated by Citizens' Climate Lobby. To stimulate a rapid, market-driven transition to clean energy, this act places a substantial fee on greenhouse gas pollution and and returns most of the revenue as dividends to taxpayers.
In the cascade of environmental crises we face it is imperative that in the coming elections we choose candidates for state and national office who understand the existential need for healthy, diverse ecosystems and a stable, livable climate and will act aggressively to protect them — because, “Well, folks, the birds are dying” and only by saving the birds and the climate can we save ourselves.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
