Dear Editor: In 1918, a far-sighted Congress passed the Migratory Bird Treaty, one of America's first of many environmental laws. Sadly, today's Washington is busily undoing protections not only for birds but for all wildlife, wild and sacred places, air, water, and a livable climate.
At the G20 negotiations, Trump refused to reaffirm the Paris Accord. In Katowice, his administration is promoting coal. As global climate resolve wavers I think how different things could be if we hadn't abdicated the leadership achieved under President Obama. China's economically and politically motivated “leadership” lacks America's former moral authority.
However, in 2017 more new electric power was produced from green energy than from fossil fuels — over half of it in developing nations.
Although most attempts to tax carbon pollution have failed, in Katowice a fee-and-dividend that could be liked by everyone is being advocated.
America is undergoing figurative “climate change,” the clamor for action being led by young people who — because they're fearless and haven't learned that some things are impossible — can achieve impossible things. Many cities, counties, states, and businesses have taken a green pledge, not only for “the planet” but because it's smart economically. Even the media are helping. Trump's attempt to bury the National Climate Assessment by announcing it during Black Friday's shopping frenzy precipitated nonstop media coverage.
Americans want climate action, but there's been a disconnect with Washington. That's changing. A bipartisan group in the House of Representatives recently introduced legislation proposing a revenue-neutral carbon fee that meets the objections of both liberals and conservatives unless they are categorically opposed to government action; and 25 Democratic senators cosponsored a resolution that supports the National Climate Assessment and recent IPCC report and calls for bold climate action.
Too little too late? Maybe, maybe not, but it's never too late to stop making things worse.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
