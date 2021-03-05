Carol Steinhart: Texas disaster gives new meaning to 'tilting at windmills'

Dear Editor: The ongoing disaster in Texas puts an entirely new meaning on Cervantes and Don Quixote's tilting at windmills.
It's particularly tragic because this situation was avoidable and not only predictable but predicted.
It's particularly ironic because simultaneously we learned that a dearth of ice in a record-tying warm year wreaked economic mayhem on ice-dependent sport and commercial smelt fishing and the associated businesses, and hampered the studies and monitoring of the smelt, a keystone species.
It's the alarm ringing more insistently than ever, “Wake up! This is climate change! It's here! Do something about it!” (And please don't throw icicles in the Senate, Sens. Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson. Someone might get stabbed.)
Carol Steinhart
Madison
