Dear Editor: My daughters visited last weekend. As we followed the continuing fire tragedy in California, they discussed where they want to live after they retire. I said their prime criterion should be what the climate will be like in 20 or 30 years. They wouldn't want their home to be exposed to repeated catastrophic conflagrations, floods, storms, droughts, or killer heat waves. Canada seemed a good choice, unless it builds a border wall to keep us out.
We know we must stop making things worse. Climate scientists agree that we have at most a couple of decades to end all fossil-fuel use. In addition, we must develop methods for removing some of the CO2 we have added to the atmosphere and oceans because what is already present can result in runaway climate change.
The good news is that polls show the majority of Americans understand the seriousness of the problem and the need for action, and many would support a carbon tax as important in any strategy for confronting climate change. Similar taxes have been proposed by Republicans and Democrats, and a bipartisan solution seems within reach. We can help make this happen if we shake off our lethargy and tell all candidates in the upcoming elections that we want, need, and expect aggressive climate action. If they promise this they will be rewarded, not punished, with our votes.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
