Carol Steinhart: Our nation faces three major crises

Dear Editor: Our democracy was tragically wounded by the assault on the Capitol, but we can and probably will recover. The COVID-19 pandemic is tragically assaulting our people and economy, and we'll also recover from that.
However, a third assault — more subtle than the broken glass and mayhem in the Capitol and the suffering and death from the virus, but equally tragic — rarely grabs first-page headlines or “breaking news” status on CNN. It's the assault on the laws of nature, laws that sustain our livable climate and the biodiverse ecosystems that support civilization. Recovery from this assault is far from certain.
This is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical issue and must be addressed in that context. Nature's laws are not subject to debate, judication, legislation or compromise. In our boundless hubris we break them with impunity and at our peril. We are in the ultimate battle for our lives, as a growing number of Americans understand.
What can we do? Individuals can make environment- and climate-friendly choices. Many businesses and industries are making these choices because clean energy and a healthy environment offer economic benefits. Many state and local government are committing to and taking similar actions.
The federal government must help. It should provide assistance and incentives for these efforts. It should support existing and new technologies that address climate change. It should make polluters pay for the damage they cause, just as any person or entity is expected to pay for harm done. And what better way to make polluters pay than a price on carbon pollution commensurate with its social cost? What fairer way than a carbon fee-and-dividend designed to offset increased energy costs for those least able to afford them?
Although we're tackling two crises already, we must and can take on a third before it's too late.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.