Dear Editor: There hasn't been much in the local news the last few days besides the havoc wreaked by the storm and flooding. It makes me think.
We know why this is happening. It's called climate change. A recent Yale poll found that 68 percent of Americans consider climate change a problem and want our government to address it. That's a substantial majority and it cuts across all of us regardless of age, income, race, religion, politics, where we live, or any other criterion by which we are sliced and diced. And because our stance on climate change doesn't predict our stance on anything else, we can't be segregated into gerrymandered districts to dilute our influence.
So why aren't more politicians paying attention? Why isn't “climate change” or “environment” even a choice in many of the surveys that ask us to choose or rank our most important issues? Why is it rarely mentioned when candidates “debate”? When voters speak, politicians listen. This can only mean that not enough of our majority are speaking or voting for climate action, because if we were we'd be unbeatable. We're a silent majority.
Together, there are enough of us that all we need to do is raise our voices, scare the wits out of complacent politicians, and follow through when we vote in November. We are our only hope for a stable climate.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
