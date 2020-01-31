Carol Steinhart: Nationalizing energy production is a smart idea

Dear Editor: Spencer Black's op-ed (Climate denial doesn’t change reality) says it all. I object to the sloppy use of the word “crisis” because a crisis isn't an ongoing event, it's a turning point; but climate change is a crisis, here and now.
That's why, regardless of whether I like Bernie Sanders for president, I like his suggestion to nationalize electricity production — perhaps using the TVA model. This need not balloon government or be exorbitantly expensive, and shouldn't be summarily rejected because “nationalize” is a dirty word. What is abundantly clear is that business-as-usual is both unaffordable and suicidal.
TVA's success demonstrates the effectiveness of its model, although it must abandon coal. TVA's own coal country indicates this is feasible. In 2017, Appalachian Power's president and COO decided to stop building new coal-fired plants and use more renewable energy. His hard-nosed, forward-looking decision was predicated on his customers' best interests, profitability, wind- and solar-energy potential, job growth and economic rewards. Benefits for climate, the environment and public health were unmentioned perks.
As for affordability and efficiency, an economy-protecting solution that most economists consider fundamental to any climate strategy is a carbon tax that returns most or all revenue to taxpayers. It is predictable, simple, fair, market-driven and compatible with both liberal and conservative principles. By making pollution unaffordable it would accelerate innovation and the green-energy transition enough to meet emissions-reduction targets; and with a plethora of onerous regulations and many agencies already involved with energy, it might simplify and consolidate things even though a new agency would be required.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.