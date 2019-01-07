Dear Editor: Countless visitors to the UW Arboretum have admired the black gum tree next to the Visitors Center, especially when it's sporting its brilliant autumn colors. As an arboretum receptionist, I must have heard “What is that beautiful tree?” as often as “Do you have a bubbler?”
Madison's black gum is safe, but climate change is killing an ancient black gum forest in New Jersey. Saltwater from the rising sea is entering the groundwater; and although the hardy black gum can withstand extreme temperatures, wet conditions, drought, and most pests and diseases, it cannot tolerate salt.
The threat to the black gum forest is a harbinger of many more losses to come. Species extinction is accelerating and populations of many species are crashing owing to climate change, habitat loss, and pollution — in other words, human activity. When keystone species disappear, ecosystems are disrupted and sometimes lost.
It's been projected that if species loss continues unabated, the future world will contain only people, our domesticated plants and animals, and whatever pests outsmart us. We need diverse ecosystems that provide clean air, pure water and other vital services. But if species loss continues unabated, accelerated by climate change, the future world might not contain us, and it certainly won't contain the civilization we know.
We must confront climate change immediately and aggressively utilizing every tool we have, and stop trashing the environment. That message is coming loudly from today's youths, who will bear the brunt of the consequences if we delay, and from Earth itself, which holds the reins.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.