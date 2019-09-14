Dear Editor: I enjoyed the report of Judy Faulkner's reflections on the evolution of Epic (Erik Lorenzsonn, Sept. 4). It reminded me of the similar success story of Promega Corporation, which began in a laboratory in Bill Linton's Fitchburg basement (or was it his barn?) and grew into an international biotech company.
Both of these homegrown efforts began with a dream. Another success story that began with a dream is Citizens' Climate Lobby. When I joined fewer than 10 years ago, it had about half a dozen chapters. An environmentalist friend told me “Carol, you're wasting your time. They have a solution for a problem that most people don't know exists.” Today CCL is international, with nearly 500 chapters, and its impact has grown correspondingly. Climate change, the problem that didn't exist, is constantly in the news and a burgeoning army of protesters is demanding its solution. The focus of CCL's solution, a revenue-neutral price on carbon pollution, is considered a must by respected economists and is gaining traction in business and across the political spectrum. A pollution price may be on the horizon.
When salvaging a livable climate seems an unreachable dream, I think of Faulkner and Linton. Their belief in their dream made it happen. If enough of us believe in our climate dream we too can achieve it. It isn't too late yet, if we do all we can as individuals to minimize our carbon footprint, patronize businesses that are doing the same, and support politicians who are working for a solution.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
