Dear Editor: There's nothing new in the new climate report. Why aren't more of us screaming for action to save the world we know? We scream with anger and passion about other things — health care, immigration, guns, sexual assault. Shouldn't we be equally angry and passionate about an issue that threatens to render all others moot?
The election is approaching. Candidates are debating. Climate change won't be mentioned unless we insist, because politicians and the media think it can't buy votes or audiences. Let's change that.
There's no need to debate science or the worsening climate-related disasters coming ever faster, but there's a critical need to focus candidates on a potentially life-saving climate-change strategy: a revenue-neutral carbon tax, or fee-and-dividend. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says such a tax is a “no-brainer,” a politically viable “textbook solution” for slamming the brakes on climate change. Many distinguished economists and business leaders agree. Many politicians, liberal and conservative, also agree, unless they're beholden to the pollution industries.
You'll hear that a carbon tax would hurt people and wreck the economy. But unbiased analysis repeatedly shows the opposite, or at worst costs would be transient and minimal. In any case, survival is at stake. Personally, I prioritize survival ahead of avoiding higher gasoline prices until fossil-powered vehicles themselves become fossils.
It's true that America can't “save the climate” alone. But there's hope if America rejoins the global community and reasserts its climate leadership. “GET LOUD!” as stadium scoreboards exhort the hometown fans.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
