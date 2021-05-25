Carol Steinhart: Fast action needed on climate change

Dear Editor: Gestating Tropical Storm Ana is ushering in the seventh consecutive year in which the Atlantic hurricane season begins before its “official” June 1 start date. This trend is likely largely attributable to ocean warming, which increases the energy of tropical storms and is a consequence of climate change. It heaps more on the growing mountain of evidence that nature doesn't care a wit about our pronouncements and legislative squabbles— that we are part of nature, not its masters.
This has long been the message of those accused of being “environmental terrorists” or academics who “depend on research grants.” What is new is that the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently weighed in on the need to address the problem and what it would take for nations to slash carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050 in order to prevent climate chaos; and it offered one possible road map to this goal.
The economic costs of climate change are already brutal and worsening. Future global and domestic costs include not only those of recovering from climate-related disasters such as agricultural losses and property damage, but global economic and social chaos related to disrupted global supply chains and the economies of businesses and entire nations that rely heavily on fossil fuel production.
It's obvious, or should be, that we must take fast and draconian action to sustain a livable climate. The alternative is unthinkable. However, we must also be aware of and prepared for the changes that are coming regardless of what we do or don't do. These changes include those from following the IEA's prescribed actions, but these at least offer a chance for a sustainable future.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
