Carol Steinhart: Don't let politicians stall climate progress

Dear Editor: Every Wisconsinite who remembers Madison's winters (and springs and summers) of not so long ago has noticed many of the changes mentioned in Doug La Follette's Feb. 11 op-ed. Every Wisconsinite has been inconvenienced by them and perhaps paid dearly in business losses or property damage.
Conventional wisdom says we won't understand the peril of climate disruption or prioritize action to counter it until it affects us personally. It is affecting us personally. We do understand what is happening and what must be done. Gov. Tony Evers and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi are doing their best. The cities of Madison and Middleton are on board. Madison's newspapers publish powerful columns and letters, and the broadcast media have increased climate coverage. The clamor for climate action by environmentalists, the young, and “ordinary” people is loud and insistent.
But too many of our politicians in Madison and Washington feign ignorance of the threat or dismiss it outright. They may treat climate change as a political issue — or be captives of fossil-fuel interests and corporate money, or otherwise wedded to an environment-despoiling, climate-disrupting agenda. Among the offenders are U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his myrmidons, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and his lackeys. Don't let them get away with it. Solutions are waiting behind their roadblocks. We get it. They don't.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.