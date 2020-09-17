Carol Steinhart: California is burning, and Trump is making things worse

Dear Editor: California's wildfires are personal for me. My nine-year-old grandson and his family recently moved to Sacramento. Coming from Lake Erie's shore, Harper was no stranger to toxic cyanobacteria blooms and other Midwestern environmental problems at least partly attributable to climate change, but wildfires were new and frightening. He smells the smoke, sees the ash, and asks “Grandma, can you smell the smoke in Wisconsin?” His mom posted his Facebook plea for donations to help the victims, and his poem vividly describes the fires:
“Transfixing flames, deadly beauty
Dangerous dangerous fires.
If you get too close by,
Ash will fall from the sky.
Destroying structures, burning trees
Closing roads, with relentless fury.
The smoke escapes, then forms clouds
Still the fire burns with a roaring sound.
The smoke spreads, makes it hazy,
Now's not a time for firefighters to be lazy.
Now they fight, desperately,
To save people and their families.”
All who have friends, family, or memories in California share this horror. But President Trump says, in effect, “California, it's your fault for not raking your forests. You're a failed state and we won't help you. Instead, we'll fuel both the fires and climate change by opening more of your lands to fracking.”
Large areas of America are burning, large areas are drowning, and, less dramatically, our crops are failing. All of us are experiencing the worsening ravages of climate change. The human and economic costs are intolerable. The Trump administration is making things worse, while Congress fails to act to make things better.
This must change, and only a determined electorate can make change happen. The most important and effective things we can do in the next few weeks are vote and do all we can to give others the motivation and information they need to vote.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
