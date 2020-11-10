Carol Steinhart: Biden should think cooperation, not compromise

Dear Editor: President-elect Biden shouldn't say or even think compromise. He must think cooperation and repeat it again and again. It may seem like mere wordplay, but there's a huge difference. Compromise is bargaining, trade-offs. It's a zero-sum game: both sides must lose something for every gain.
But it needn't be a zero-sum game. There are usually win-win solutions that allow both sides to claim complete victory. It's mindset, not simply words, and mindset is profoundly influenced by words. It's possible for everyone to win, for no-one to fear the next election, and for real solutions to real problems to be achieved.
Agreement on the problems is relatively easy. It's the solutions that cause irreconcilable conflict because of the mindset that there must be winners and losers, us versus them.
As one example, I don't believe that anyone seriously wants global civilization to be the victim of climate change. The roadblock is jobs and the economy. Therefore, the new administration must offer real, practical programs to provide real, well-paid jobs for fossil-fuel workers whose jobs would disappear in a sustainable-energy economy, and to retrain these workers when necessary. The details could be negotiated. Wouldn't “both sides” see this as a win?
Carol Steinhart
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!