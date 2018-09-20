Dear Editor: I am sad and angry that Mad Urban Bees is another climate-change victim. Sad because I followed Nathan Clarke's vision from the start (offered my yard as a site for his hives) and he did everything right. Angry because ― climate change.
Angry is good. With enough anger and effort we will beat this. Remember the Packers' season-opener win over the Bears? And the Brewers' 13‒12 overtime comeback over the Reds?
Giving up because you're behind is a self-fulfilling prophesy. Maybe that's what the politicians and fossil-industry shills who are blocking climate action have done. They think, "Let's enjoy ourselves while we can."
Don't let them get away with it. We have the resources, technological skill, and ― as demonstrated in other crises ― determination to do what must be done. Put a Pigovian tax on carbon pollution as economists and others resoundingly recommend, proceed full speed to adopt and improve sustainable energy, stop new fossil-fuel exploration and development, phase out ongoing production, and rejoin the global community in this effort.
Vote for climate and the environment in November.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
