Carol Spiegel: In-person voting contradicts Evers' stay-at-home order

Dear Editor: I’ve been torn about being a poll worker at the April 7 election; I said I’d do it and I don't like the idea of backing out. On the other hand I just had my 72nd birthday which puts me at high risk. I’ve been sheltering in place since before Gov. Evers made it a statewide requirement, yet he is still OK with many people coming to polling places. The second contradicts the first, and it’s extremely important we follow the first.

Therefore, I reluctantly withdraw from working at the polls as assigned. I encourage all poll workers to withdraw their participation to maintain compliance with the shelter-in-place order and to help convince Gov. Evers to change to all mail-in voting. If he does so and volunteers are needed to process the absentee ballots, I am available to help.

Carol Spiegel

Madison

