Dear Editor: I urge Wisconsin voters on Aug. 14 to resist apathy and, rather, make the most of this moment in Wisconsin history to join the growing grassroots movement of citizens who affirm that democracy in Wisconsin is not dead, but in process of rebirth with the people-powered campaign of Mike McCabe for governor.
I’ve set aside my despair over divisive politics and connected with other ordinary citizens to spread the word about Mike. In his book, "Blue Jeans in High Places," McCabe recalls Doris (Granny D) Haddock who in 1999 walked across America at age 89 to urge Congress to support the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill. She asserted, “Democracy is not something we have, it’s something we do.” As a grandmother myself, that statement speaks to me to be informed and participate.
Mike is different from the other candidates in not accepting money from large donors who could own his allegiance. He has a history working as a government watchdog and critic of big money in elections. He does not belong to a party, he is a true independent. He refuses to pit one group against another. Mike is articulate in addressing issues facing citizens and believes common people have a responsibility to be informed and involved. Check out his website before Aug. 14 at www.governorbluejeans.com/ to learn about this candidate. I am supporting Mike with my vote and in talking to friends and neighbors.
Carol Smith
Fond du Lac
