Carol Rubin: Wisconsin's leaders have done little to protect inmates from COVID-19

Dear Editor: As ever more individuals are dying of COVID-19 in Wisconsin prisons, I recently sent an unopened package of masks along with the drugstore receipt to a friend in Stanley Prison. I learned that some prisons were caught by surprise when positive COVID-19 cases surged from zero to 100-plus in a week and masks were in short supply. Unfortunately, the prison declared my masks “contraband” and refused to give them to my friend.
He says the prisoners are terrified of getting COVID-19; to date there have been 379 positive cases at Stanley and 9,968 in the Wisconsin prison system. There have been more than 19 COVID-19 deaths in our prisons, even by the restrictive definition used by the Department of Corrections (the person has to actually die in prison or within 24 hours of entering the hospital). These individuals are our family members and friends who are being sentenced to death by DOC’s failure to act.
Our governor and Legislature have done little to decrease the number of people in all the double bed cells who must share the small contaminated cell spaces. Recently, Gov. Evers stated that even if he reduced the prison population down to 5% of current numbers, it wouldn’t affect COVID-19 rates. This statement on its face contradicts all medical authorities.
Not a single one of the COVID-19 prison deaths represented an individual who was sentenced to death. The dead may have been someone incarcerated for selling marijuana or for drunk driving or someone revoked to prison for a supervision rule violation rather than a new crime. Why won’t the governor and/or the Legislature take compassionate emergency action, like releasing everybody who has a year or less left on their sentence, rather than risk more deaths? This winter solstice is a very dark day indeed.
Carol Rubin
Monona
