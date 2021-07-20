Carol Phelps: We need a rational approach to climate change

Dear Editor: When we hear about flooding in Germany or heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, we’re likely to think, “Glad it’s not us.”
How easily we forget. How seldom we connect the dots. Remember when COVID-19 hit China, then Italy and Spain, and we complacently thought, “Glad that’s not happening in the U.S. It’ll never happen here.” Remember August 2018, when flooding DID hit near Madison, bringing destruction and hefty expenses? It will happen here. It is happening here. So the question becomes, what do we do about it?
One form of climate change denial is saying that it isn’t happening; another is saying that we can’t do anything about it. One form of denial is thinking it isn’t caused by our human actions; another is thinking that it’s already too late and we’re helpless.
One way to approach this is to work backwards, making this a puzzle to be solved, instead of a scary monster to run from. No one needs more fear and angst, more stress or nightmares. Imagine it is 2050, and we successfully saved the world from climate change. Working backwards, what did we have to do to get there? Which things had the most impact? When did we have to do those things to succeed? The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change and the Dane County Climate Action Plan identify things we can do to get where we want to go.
Where do we want to go? To a safe, habitable planet for our kids and the children of the world. Getting there can increase the good things in our own lives — blue skies with healthy air, thriving natural areas, lives centered around people rather than unneeded stuff. Plus it’ll decrease the bad things, like those climate-related disasters on the news.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.