Carol Phelps: Trump has flunked the crisis of his career

Dear Editor: Our American president has made a bumbling response to this pandemic, which has caused the loss of many lives. What could Trump have done differently? He could have taken the threat of COVID-19 seriously, instead of insisting it wouldn't be a problem, when the disease was still far away, and prepared our country. He could have made sure the U.S. had enough masks, test kits, hospital beds and medical equipment. He could have kept the U.S. pandemic team, rather than disbanding it back in 2018. He could have refrained from spreading misinformation about the disease. He could have shut down long-distance travel in an organized fashion, before there was community spread in the U.S., or with the realization that asymptomatic traveling Americans were spreading the disease as much as arriving foreigners. He could have cooperated with experts, instead of blaming his mistakes on others, and trying to take the glory for what others have done. He could have made sure Americans were tested. He could have advised people to wear masks, and stay apart from others, in a timely enough manner to prevent disaster. He could have listened to governors who said they needed medical equipment, instead of saying they didn’t. He could care about innocent people dying, rather than worrying that if the stock market falls, his chances of reelection may be hurt. He could assist the World Health Organization, instead of stopping funding for it in the middle of a global pandemic.