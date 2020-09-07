Carol Phelps: Trump has destroyed our international standing

Dear Editor: If you don’t have friends in foreign countries, don’t speak some foreign languages, don’t follow international news written by people in other countries, and don’t travel internationally, you might not know what has happened to the United States in the eyes of the world since we elected Trump. Respect for our nation has plummeted.
In past decades, America has been considered the most affluent, admired and influential country in the world. In most corners of the world, an American passport was a ticket to not only entry, but welcome, warmth and respect. True, there were a few jokes about the crass American tourist who knows nothing, has no cultural appreciation, and is a loud-mouthed braggart. But in a few minutes a traveler could show they weren’t “one of those,” and after that people opened their arms to visitors from the U.S. Then we elected “one of those” as our nation’s leader. And everything changed.
A first they were laughing at us — flabbergasted that Americans could have been so duped. Today, Europeans don’t want arrivals from the U.S. We’ve mismanaged a pandemic so poorly that Americans aren’t safe to come into contact with. If you’re a German, returning from visiting the U.S., you’re required by law to take a COVID-19 test before you leave the airport. I just heard a German news commentator say that German-American political relations are at their worst since the end of WW II.
President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, less than a year after he took office. Our current President has destroyed our international standing. If we want to regain the respect of the world, and return the United States to our former status as a great world leader, it’s clear we need to vote for different leadership in November.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
