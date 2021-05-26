Carol Phelps: To fight climate change, do things that matter

Dear Editor: It is great to pick up litter, ban straws and flimsy plastic bags, save the pandas and pollinators, conserve water, and decrease toxic waste. But those things, to the best of my science teacher’s understanding, do little or nothing to stop climate change.
On the other hand, if Americans stopped driving gasoline cars and quit flying tomorrow, that would have a major impact on reducing global climate change, and would decrease disasters. If we put solar on our buildings or signed up for green power, and we heated and cooled our buildings with heat pumps, that would really help. (Green power is clean renewable energy from the sun, wind, moving water, geothermal heat, or biofuels.) If we stopped using the dirtiest fossil fuels and closed all coal plants and tar sands operations, that would make a big difference.
If we substantially reduced our energy use and switched from gas-powered machines and appliances to ones powered by clean electricity (or muscles), that would have an impact. If we ended food waste, ate considerably less meat, practiced regenerative farming, and stopped cutting down virgin forests so we can flush them down the toilet (quite literally), that would help. If we refrained from having large houses, large cars, large piles of possessions and large families, that would help. If we refused to support or finance fossil fuel projects and put a price on carbon, that would make a huge difference.
Climate change is a global crisis which has different causes than other environmental problems, so it needs different solutions. We need to learn about those causes and solutions or we’ll waste a lot of time and energy and money fixing the wallpaper and leaking faucets while our house is on fire.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.