Carol Phelps: That was treason, not patriotism

Dear Editor: On Jan. 6, as they feared for their lives at the hands of an angry mob, the men and women in Congress learned something. The words of a country’s president — whether they are true or false — matter. The words and actions of people in Congress matter. When they play cute political power games, they’re ushering in chaos, anarchy and attempted dictatorship. While enthusiastically painting their faces and waving their team colors, they’re destroying their own country — killing democracy, law, and our American government .
When leadership refuses to accept a peaceful transition of power after an election, that results in attempts to violently overthrow the government. When they cast doubt on American elections and the ability of our country to run a free and fair election, they unravel the fabric of decency and trust and brotherhood which our country and political system is built upon. When our leaders deny the honesty of voters, election officials, judges and responsible news reports, they are no better than a vote-burning mob. When they trumpet wild accusations and support implausible conspiracy theories, with no evidence or proof behind them, they are abandoning their moral integrity, and breaking their oaths to faithfully uphold our laws and Constitution.
What about the mob scaling walls and battering down doors? They are our brothers and sisters. They have been misled and lied to by people they trusted. They are living in fear after a year of carnage from disease and economic loss, under a government which has failed to address pressing problems, from racism to climate change to health care. But what we saw on Jan. 6 was not peaceable protest. They threatened the highest elected lawmakers in the U.S., and attacked our sacred halls of democracy in Washington, D.C. Make no mistake, that is treason, not patriotism.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
