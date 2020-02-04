Carol Phelps: Scott Walker misses the link between climate change, prosperity

Dear Editor: There are a few things that Scott Walker doesn’t mention in his opinion piece “Wisconsin voters aren’t buying what Democrats are selling.” He doesn’t mention that our future prosperity as a state and nation are tied to the very climate change that he scoffs at. Speaking just for the block we live on, it cost about $30,000 a house to replace roofs after a freak hailstorm a couple years ago. Some families spent weeks throwing out their carpeting, furniture and possessions after the flooding a year-and-a-half ago — and we live on top of a hill! The dumpster at a neighbor’s house stayed for six months, as their entire downstairs was a disaster. Our family got treated to sewage flooding our basement storage area. We also have some sort of green mold or fungus growing all over the north side of our house, due to the constant dampness (midwinter Wisconsin air used be bone dry, with sunny clear skies, back before climate change). The inside of our garden shed is growing mold. The streets are turning into washboards with the constant freeze-thaw-freeze-thaw. This last year we watched the lower crops yields (and in some case complete crop failures) around us. Fields were flooded. You might remember in August of 2018 how local bridges and highways and railroads were washed away by climate change’s extreme rainfall. That’s the “prosperity” the Republicans are selling, and we’re not buying it.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
