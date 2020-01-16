Carol Phelps: Save the trees, save the planet

Dear Editor: I’ve never been a tree-hugger. In my mind, those are the same wild-eyed environmentalists who position themselves in little inflatable boats between whaling ships and their prey.
But we all know trees are important. They provide oxygen for us and habitat for wildlife, prevent erosion and protect watersheds, give us beauty and cooling shade. They slow climate change by sequestering carbon. Indigenous people live in the world's forests. Trees give us raw materials for buildings, furniture and paper. So we all know it matters if forests burn up, or get attacked by insects, or get indiscriminately cut down. As Smokey Bear once told us, saving forests is in our hands. We can skip the super-soft, super-strong toilet paper — which is still produced by cutting down virgin boreal forests in Canada — to buy recycled or bamboo tissue. We can donate to nonprofits that plant trees. We can get on the phone to our elected politicians, telling them to stop supporting fossil fuels. We can check that the refrigerants in our broken cars, fridges and AC units get captured, rather than released into the air. We can eat local beef, or switch to chicken. (Fossil fuels and leaked refrigerants and raising cattle add to global warming, which kills forests by drought, insects and wildfires.) Last but not least, buy a tree-hugger a beer.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
