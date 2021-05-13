Carol Phelps: No foul play in 2020 election

Dear Editor: It’s time to lay to rest the question of whether or not one of the greatest democracies on Earth is capable of holding a fair election. If we doubt America's 2020 election, we can’t be confident of earlier elections, and we won’t be able to trust any future elections either.
There were only two things different about 2020. One was a global pandemic, which made many people reluctant to risk their lives at big rallies or in-person polling places. The other was a politician who can’t stand losing. This isn’t the first time he’s stretched facts or has spoken based on ego — it’s a long-standing pattern.
Why am I confident the 2020 election was fair and legitimate?
The Democrats aren’t idiots. If they somehow managed to finagle the presidential vote, they would have made sure they gained plenty of Senate seats as well.
I don’t believe that any state or group of people is more honest or less honest than any other. There is no reason to believe that Arizonans are dishonest while Virginians aren’t.
Any one person might attempt fraud, but to suppose that massive numbers of people did so, without anyone obtaining any evidence that could stand up in a court of law, is beyond credulity.
Election officials and judges from both parties certified the election as being true and fair.
Careful recounts and investigations turned up no big irregularities.
The notable person claiming fraud also insisted the elections were “rigged” before the 2016 vote — when he won.
He insisted last year’s election results would be false before voting even started. Clearly he’s protecting his ego, not reporting facts.
You can’t say elections you win are true, and elections you lose are false. That’s not democracy.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
