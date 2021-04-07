Carol Phelps: Maybe we're missing reasons people don't want to wear masks

Dear Editor: Could it be that those who are against masks have a personal reason to dislike masks, which they don’t want to mention? Maybe they've tried masks which are hard to breathe through, and they feel suffocated. Maybe they have a hard time understanding other people talk through a mask, and this leads to awkward, frustrating, embarrassing moments. Maybe their glasses fog up with a mask, so they can't see. Maybe they've tried a mask which doesn't fit them well, and it’s uncomfortable or doesn’t stay in place. Maybe their livelihood or business depends on lots of people gathering together for a good time, eating and drinking, and they realize that isn't likely to happen when people are social distancing and wearing masks.
Maybe they feel silly or foolish or ugly in a mask, or maybe they've been teased for wearing one. Maybe they know "their team" scorns masks, so to show which team they support they refuse to wear a mask. Maybe from childhood they’ve been taught that people with their faces covered are the bad guys, so seeing masked people makes them feel uneasy — or at least it’s hard to recognize people. Maybe the pandemic makes people feel (understandably) anxious and afraid, and their method of combating fear is denial and bravado.
I doubt being against masks actually has anything to do with medical facts about how airborne viruses are spread. So if we argue about whether masks are effecting in decreasing the spread of diseases, or we argue about legal points regarding who gets to make the rules, or we argue about what the caring thing to do to protect our neighbor is, we’re missing many of the reasons people have such strong reactions to masks.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
