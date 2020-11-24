Carol Phelps: Holiday celebrations will change, but the reasons will not

Dear Editor: Our family will celebrate the holidays as normally as possible at home this year — doing old holiday traditions such as lights on our home (now LEDs in recognition of the climate crisis), a holiday wreath, a tree cut from a neighboring farm, a gingerbread house, a home-cooked meal with a small turkey breast and our favorite side dishes. Some traditions will be changed this year — for example, no big church festivities. Instead, I've heard we'll meet in our cars in the church parking lot on Christmas Eve to sing Silent Night together, which sounds beautiful. Our holiday giving is online donations this year. (Though I saw bell-ringers at the supermarket, and a number of shoppers were detouring to their can to put in a buck or two.)
Rather than having extended family over for Thanksgiving or Christmas, we're planning Zoom calls to them over the weekend. That will be a stretch for those relatives whose tech setups are still languishing in the 20th century. But most are game to try it. Instead of the normal holiday party, my husband's employer is mailing out craft kits (such as to make wreaths) which will be assembled by participating families during a video-get-together.
So things will be a bit different this year. But the reasons we celebrate the holiday season are all still there. We all need hope, love, joy, peace, kindness, generosity, and good cheer as much as in any year, and despite all the challenges, we still have much to be thankful for.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
