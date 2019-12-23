Carol Phelps: Have Republicans abandoned law and justice?

Dear Editor: Thank you for covering the Trump impeachment rally here in Madison, and doing it in such a timely manner!
My only regret is that by the time I got off work and made it downtown, the rally was already ending. The signs I had in my car said, "No one is above the law" and "STOP Abuse of power for personal gain." But I won't throw my unused signs away, because at the rate this presidency is going, I'll probably need them again in the future.
It's appalling that the impeachment question seems to be split on party lines. Since when did law and justice in this country depend on which "team" you're on? If Obama or Hillary had done anything remotely like this, you can be sure all the Republicans would have been 100% in favor of impeachment. Trump supporters were ready to "lock Hillary up" over using the "wrong" email server. Isn't pressuring a foreign government into helping you win an election many times worse than that?
So what's going on? Do Republicans not care about American laws or our constitution? Have they abandoned truth and impartial justice? So many of them claim they have the moral high ground. They say they are people of character. This is their chance to prove it.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
