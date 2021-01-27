Carol Phelps: Give Biden a chance

Dear Editor: The election is over, we have a new president, and Democrats are weeping, from months of pent-up emotion. They’ve been holding their breaths since October, and now they can finally breathe — because many felt the world could not survive another four years of Trump. Continued attacks on science, journalism, minorities, immigrants, the environment, international friendships, democratic elections, health organizations, unity, and truth itself seemed to be unraveling everything. Dismissal of the seriousness of a global pandemic and climate change were leading our country into deepening disaster.
Is that how Republicans feel about Biden? Do you truly fear he might destroy the world? Biden is no communist — he’s not even a socialist. He believes in the Constitution, the rule of law, diplomacy, scientific research, and surrounding himself with experts, not favorite cronies. I dare say he’s read more of the Bible than his predecessor. If you gave him a hundred-page test about the duties and responsibilities of the American presidency, I’m betting he’d pass. Based on knowledge, experience and skills, Biden is qualified to run our country. If you fear for the end of “the American way of life” or fear for traditions of “God, church and family” under Democrat leadership, Biden is pretty moderate, both politically and socially. He’d rather work with Republicans than against them.
After Trump was elected, I was with a group of liberals who were deploring him. One lone person had the gumption to speak up and say, “Well, give him a chance.” I thought, OK, I don’t like the man, and I don’t think much of him, but maybe he’ll rise to the occasion. Maybe his presidency won’t be as bad as I fear. If you didn’t vote for Biden, I’ll say the same to you. Give him a chance.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
