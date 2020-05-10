Carol Phelps: COVID-19 political humor

Carol Phelps: COVID-19 political humor

Dear Editor:

Political Humor

Outside a little British town, WWII rages, and enemy bombers crisscross the sky. The citizens have endured a month of blackout regulations and evening curfews.

Two guys are sitting inside drinking ale. One guy says to the other, "I say we end this crazy curfew and chuck these blasted blackout curtains. Hardly any bombs have hit our town this whole month! I'm ready to get my life back."

Other guy stands and yanks open the heavy curtains. "Yeah, forget our overbearing government — I'm with you. Let's light up this town like it's Times Square!"

Final picture: cartoon explosion fills frame.

Carol Phelps

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics