Carol Phelps: Climate change must take priority as an existential threat

Dear Editor: It’s great that climate change is being mentioned and addressed in this year’s Wisconsin state budget. That is definitely a great step in the right direction! We need to put our money where our mouth is, and where our priorities are.
One thing that concerns me, however, is people's tendency to compartmentalize things. In popular thinking, and the upcoming budget listening sessions, climate change mitigation goes with environment, pollution, resiliency, clean water, etc. It certainly does, but it ALSO goes with transportation, health, education, farming, social justice, housing, jobs, etc. We can't effectively tackle climate change without people in ALL departments and those dealing with ALL parts of the budget thinking about how what they are currently doing (and propose to do in the future) impacts climate change — either making it better or worse.
Climate change also needs to be a priority going forward. It can't just be one more item on a laundry list of things. Climate change does not have equal weight with everyone's pet issue or project, and all things don't have equal urgency either. Climate change is an existential threat to humanity and life on our planet. If something else is NOT an existential threat — be that potholes or civic centers or any number of things that we'd like to have taken care of — those need to take a spot on the back burner until climate change is under control.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
