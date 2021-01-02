Carol Phelps: Ask a librarian

Dear Editor: Ask a librarian. What’s “fake news”? What’s “alternative facts”? What’s partisan propaganda? What’s reality? What is truth? These are not questions to be taken lightly. Journalism depends upon them. Our democracy depends upon them. Our very lives depend upon them.
So how do we discern which is which, in the modern internet frenzy, when our problem isn’t too little information, but too much information? Today we read, post and repost whatever sounds shocking and scandalous — gossip has always been a human pastime. Finally we get so tangled in a snarl of lies and innuendo, of half-truths, exaggeration, misleading statements, things taken out of context, and downright falsehoods that we honestly don’t know what to believe any more.
Did North Koreans land in Maine? Did dead voters vote? Was the election stolen? Is Climate Change a hoax? Do vaccinations cause autism? Are there satanic cabals of pedophiles which only “Q” knows about? Those questions make our blood boil, and they determine our actions, our hatreds, our loyalties. Legitimate newspapers follow newsworthy but false statements with “baseless claim” or a similar tag, but we just hear the original statement, and we believe it or reject it based on what we’d prefer to be true.
If we want our world to be better, we can help make it so. We can treat people with fairness and respect. Let’s give people of other political ideas the benefit of the doubt, instead of demonizing them. We can check what we read for plausibility, accuracy, source and bias before we believe it or repost it. We can refuse to believe outlandish accusations and wild conspiracy theories, instead trusting researchers, scientists, doctors, professors, judges, fact-checkers, NGOs and respected news sources rated as being highly factual and relatively unbiased. If all else fails, ask a librarian.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
