Dear Editor: I’ve voted in every local and national election since I became eligible to cast a ballot. When I retired, I immediately volunteered to become an election official. I believe voting is both a right and a responsibility for Americans of every class, race and age.
It’s imperative that older adults vote in 2018. Americans over 50 are the nation’s most powerful voting bloc. More than 60 million of us voted in the 2016 election, including 1.6 million Wisconsinites age 50+. If we all turn out for this election, we're sure to make our voices heard. The power of the older voter is real.
It‘s important to vote for candidates who will protect programs that are vital to older Americans. Our financial security is on the line. We must keep Social Security strong so current and future generations get the benefits they’ve earned. Medicare is a deal that must not be broken. We must keep the promise of affordable quality health care for seniors. And there’s no reason why Americans should continue to pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. No one should have to choose between food and medicine. It‘s essential that we elect representatives who will pay attention to these important issues.
Politicians must be held accountable. It’s time to show up and let our votes do the talking. Be the difference! Vote in the Aug. 14 primary and again on Election Day, Nov. 6. Every vote counts — including yours!
Carol Martell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.