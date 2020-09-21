Carol Martell: There are still ways for older voters to vote safely

Dear Editor: As Wisconsin battles a pandemic, the health and financial security of voters 50 and older is on the line. Older voters consistently vote more than any other age group but many older voters are concerned about voting safely.
I’m a baby boomer and a poll worker for the city of Madison. I’ve worked at every election since 2013. I know it’s essential for voters my age to know how to vote safely. One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to vote from home by requesting an absentee ballot and returning it to the clerk's office as soon as possible. It’s easy to request a ballot online at myvote.wi.gov. You can also email or telephone your city clerk.
The city of Madison will conduct a “Democracy in the Park” event at 206 city parks on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain dates are Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. Poll workers near a "Vote" yard sign, wearing high visibility vests and face masks, will be available to register voters and accept the delivery of absentee ballots. If needed, they can serve as a witness. A trusted neighbor, like me, will ensure your ballot is handled with care!
Carol Martell
Madison
