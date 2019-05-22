Dear Editor: Expanding Medicaid is an obvious win-win for Wisconsin taxpayers and Medicaid beneficiaries. Medicaid expansion will infuse new federal dollars into our health care system, improve the health and well-being of every citizen and save Wisconsin taxpayers $324.5 million.
I am one of many AARP volunteer advocates in Wisconsin. AARP supports a full Medicaid expansion because many Wisconsinites 50 years or older receive their health care coverage through BadgerCare.
Currently, Wisconsin only covers adults up to 100 percent of the poverty line, which is about $17,000 per year for a single person or about $20,780 per year for a family of three. If Wisconsin were to fully expand Medicaid, more than 82,000 adults between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty line would be covered by BadgerCare. Expanding Medicaid would increase the number of adults insured while improving health and economic outcomes for both individuals and the state.
It’s important for Wisconsinites to contact their local state legislators and tell them that Medicaid expansion must be included in the next state budget. It’s simply the right thing to do. AARP Wisconsin is watching lawmakers’ actions on this vote and will hold them accountable in the next election.
Carol Martell
Madison
