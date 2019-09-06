Dear Editor: Imagine being forced to choose between buying food or a lifesaving medication! This is a decision many Wisconsin citizens make every day. Prescription drugs don’t work if patients can’t afford them and one in three Americans has not taken a medication as prescribed because of the cost. Older Americans are hit especially hard by high drug prices. Medicare Part D enrollees take an average of four to five prescriptions per month. This is a huge expense for someone living on average annual income of about $26,000.
Wisconsin lawmakers must work together to protect older Americans by passing bipartisan, common-sense legislation to lower prescription drug prices. People across Wisconsin want meaningful action this year! Hopefully, the U.S. Senate will pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act this fall when the House is expected to act on its own drug pricing bill. Wisconsin’s congressional delegation is in the position to lead on this issue and make a difference.
Big Pharma is blocking improvements to the system that could bring relief to seniors, families, and small businesses. The U.S. Congress must act to stop prescription drug greed! This legislation should be at the top of the agenda when Congress returns to Washington.
Carol Martell
Madison
