Carol Martell: Budget committee has nothing to offer struggling 50-plus folks

Dear Editor: Hey, Joint Finance Committee! When you finalized your final version of the budget last week, you forgot the needs of people like me who are 50-plus.
What about Wisconsin’s 600,000 family caregivers who spend more than $7,000 a year to keep loved ones at home? And working family caregivers who need the expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act to go to doctor’s appointment or care for their loved one in the community.
You didn’t remember that caregivers who pick up their loved ones from the hospital often get no training on the medical chores they must perform.
You also forgot people who have broadband in their community but can’t pay for the expense of getting hooked up to the system, and the high-speed internet customers who are not getting the speed or the service promised to them.
People who are struggling with the high cost of prescription drugs and need to choose between medications and food and rent were counting on you to help. But you forgot.
You forgot to do much of anything to improve the quality of life for older people in Wisconsin. I’ve worked and paid taxes in Wisconsin for decades, but you forgot me.
Carol Martell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.