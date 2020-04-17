Carol Herman: Trump is bringing about his own political demise

Dear Editor: Donald Trump is nothing if not an enigma. With one hand he gives, with the other he takes away, especially from the unappreciative.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has given many examples of enigmatic behavior — who can understand why he says or does so many of the things he says or does? But one thing we can take for granted is that although his behavior may seem mysterious, he always has a reason. What looks spontaneous is meant to look that way. Don't be fooled, it's not. It's a crazy, whirling cosmos for the American people to be thrown into. Like nothing we have ever seen before. As it's meant to be.

But the president may have finally outsmarted himself. He's forgotten one very important thing: smart people tend to live, stupid people to die. That, of course, is a greatly overstated aphorism in this time when the behavior of the stupid can easily kill the smart, but still generally tends to be true. When governors refuse to enact and enforce the rules that would protect the residents of their states, smart people will still follow the medical experts' advice — and live. Stupid people will cheer on Trump and Republicanism — and die.

Trump has cast himself into the maelstrom of a world where he has created his own demise.

Dead people can't vote. Keep it up, Donald.