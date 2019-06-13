Dear Editor: I read Tom Landwehr's column about Antofragasta Mining. I think it is a crying shame what they want to do to that pristine area. We go to Minnesota and Canada fishing and those are beautiful waters. We do not agree with President Trump to let the mining company mine that area. If he continues to erode little by little all of our national wildlife areas, it will be a sorry thing. You can put our names on the petition to block the mining company.
Carol and Dick Masanz
Stratford
