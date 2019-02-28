Dear Editor: Ananda Mirilli, who is running for Seat 5 of the Madison School Board, made a racially divisive statement that recently appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal: "Mirilli said if the voters want to continue to have a school district that’s good for whites but not students of color, 'they should still vote for white candidates,' then modified that to say they should continue to vote as they have in the past."
Mirilli previosly has made similar statements on Facebook.
Mirilli's comments are inflammatory and call into question her intention to work with all board colleagues for all students, although the goal of addressing circumstances of the most vulnerable should be a priority. Are we supposed to undermine public education in the name of inclusion?
Carmen Riviera
Madison
