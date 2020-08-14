Carlene Bechen: We won't stand for local officials' disrespect for Fair Maps advocates

Dear Editor: Citizen activists in the Fair Maps Movement are being disrespected at county board meetings when referendum motions are voted down.
On July 15, Columbia County Board Supervisor Field made disrespectful expressions while Debra Byars was testifying in favor of the referendum getting on the ballot. The rules, distributed to those testifying, stressed being respectful. Evidently, the rules didn’t apply to Supervisor Field who also falsely asserted that courts rejected Wisconsin’s claim that districts were politically gerrymandered in 2011. That’s nonsense. A panel of federal judges ruled that 2011’s gerrymander was one of the worst in modern American history. Constituents were not allowed to respond.
On Aug. 4, Lafayette County Executive Committee Board Chair Jack Sauer ranted, interrupting activist Coni LaBarbera 10 times asking “where is the white privilege?” he’s been hearing about, though he was the one who brought it up at the meeting in a vicious way, saying, “I’ve been milking cows since I was 5 years old … while all these other people are sitting out rioting and throwing rocks and busting into.”
Those who opposed the referendum lavished positive attention on one citizen who testified, Dave Certa, Lafayette County Republican Party Chair, who stated bluntly, “I am against fair maps.” There you have it!
Only Kriss Marion, executive committee chair, voted in favor of the referendum, in spite of the petition signed by 264 citizens. Supervisor Pedley even left before the vote.
Lafayette and Columbia County activists believe hostile board members orchestrated opposition to the referendum, raising the question of possible the open meetings law violations.
On July 28, Racine County Board supervisors shot down the referendum 11-8 and hadn’t bothered to read 16 emails from constituents supporting its passage. Instead, they voted for or against it, using the line from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce that there shouldn’t be non-binding referendums. Last December, Supervisor Roanhouse, now Racine County Board Chair, stated that they “undermine democracy.” Incredible!
County Board members need to be held accountable for their rudeness — and for disregarding their constituents. This is not how democracy is supposed to work!
If you’ve been disrespected by elected officials on this issue, please write a letter to the editor of your local newspaper and contact the Fair Maps Coalition.
We will not be disrespected and bullied.
We will prevail.
Carlene Bechen
Oregon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!