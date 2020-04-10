Carla D. Raushenbush: Struggling to understand Baldwin's support for F-35s

I am angry and despairing over your continuing support of F-35s in Madison. Trying to understand, I have researched and fact-checked all of the publicly known reasons given for your support. I will not go through the list (jobs, Truax being able to stay open, effectiveness of sound mitigation which may not be paid for, etc.), but there is nothing that justifies citizen displacement and making your hometown a less desirable place to live, through pollution of water and air. And, then there is the money spent on a plane that is well known to be continually problematic and over the top expensive. (And, which countries are going to overtake the U.S. in Air Force military might, without another 24% increase in F-35s nationally? This cannot be real.)