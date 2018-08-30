Dear Editor: Imagine that you and four friends are deciding where to go to dinner. Two prefer the Old Fashioned, but the other three strongly prefer other restaurants. Would the group go to the Old Fashioned? Probably not. Instead, you would figure out everyone’s second or third preferences to get a consensus.
Yet, when we vote for political candidates, it is frighteningly common for a minority of voters to choose the winner. In the Aug. 14 primary, three important candidates won with less than a majority: Tony Evers, Democrat for governor, with 40 percent; Sarah Godlewski, Democrat for treasurer, with 44 percent; and Leah Vukmir, Republican for Senate, with 49 percent. The same even happens with presidential races. George W. Bush won Florida with 48.9 percent, and Donald Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan with 47 percent.
Those results are a major problem for a country founded on the democratic principle of majority rule. The good news is that we have a solution: ranked choice voting (RCV). RCV is a form of voting where, instead of marking only one candidate as your choice, you rank as many candidates as you like. If there is no majority winner after the initial count, the person with the lowest votes is eliminated. If your first choice was eliminated, your second choice is instead counted, and votes are re-tallied. That process continues until one candidate has a majority of votes.
Ranked choice voting is becoming more common across the country. It was used in a state election for the first time in Maine just two months ago, and it’s been used for some time in cities around the U.S., including Minneapolis and Oakland.
How can we get RCV in Wisconsin? Contact your legislators to let them know you support RCV. Awareness is key, and many politicians are still unfamiliar with RCV. If you want to get more involved, check out the organization FairVote. Let’s make our democracy better and bring RCV to Wisconsin!
Carl Nelson
Madison
