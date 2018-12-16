Dear Editor: When Scott Walker first campaigned for the governorship, he incited envy and resentment, and his "divide-and-conquer" strategy got him elected. He kept his agenda hidden until he took office — behavior most cowardly and undemocratic — and then began immediately and systematically attacking Wisconsin's institutions and traditions.
Even before assaulting our working families by crippling the unions, he made sure to escape accountability by radically redrawing our voting districts. He then went on to enact a sweeping set of voter suppression legislations to further entrench the GOP's power. After that, he slashed our public education system's budget — including our nationally respected university system — in keeping with his slavish adherence to ALEC's agenda.
And of course, he eviscerated our DNR, the agency responsible for stewardship of our environment, inviting a gang of polluters to set up shop here, crowing, "Wisconsin is open for business!" One can't imagine a more blatant payback to the Koch brothers — the coal barons — who funneled billions of dollars into hie campaigns.
And now, on his way out the door, he can't resist stabbing Wisconsin in the back one more time by signing last-minute Republican legislation to strip our incoming Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and the attorney general, Josh Kaul, of their rightful powers, powers Walker enjoyed throughout eight destructive years in office. A shameful record for the son of a minister. If only he had ministered to the well-being of Wisconsin instead of the special interests and his own political ambition. A Christian would be ashamed.
Way to go, Scottie!
Carl Lindner
Racine
