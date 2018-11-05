Dear Editor: How has the cumulative decline of $3.5 billion in school funding under your leadership improved public education? Why divert badly needed money to voucher schools instead? Why do you believe education should be for profit more than for the public good?
Why did you try to change the University of Wisconsin mission statement to serve — and only serve — the needs of the Wisconsin business community?
Why have you tried to pose as "the education governor" after turning Wisconsin into what is now being called "Wississippi"?
Why have you consistently obstructed clean, renewable energy in Wisconsin? Is it because wealthy coal energy profiteers — Charles and David Koch — are your biggest campaign donors?
Do you care that coal dust causes respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, and COPD? That it is especially harmful to children and the elderly? That coal ash contains arsenic, lead and mercury, making it toxic, carcinogenic?
Why did you give Foxconn six times the amount offered by other states? Why did you conduct secret negotiations and then sign the deal without allowing meaningful consideration and input from any Democratic officials and the public? Why are questions about the quality of water Foxconn will return to Lake Michigan still unanswered? Why did you request — and obtain — an exemption regarding ozone pollution for southeast Wisconsin, an area already suffering the poorest air quality in the state? Why did you do this when Foxconn didn't even ask for it? Why didn't it matter to you that Foxconn is China's worst polluter?
Why did you break faith with our unions? You've said you don't believe in a minimum wage. How would that help Wisconsin's workers?
And why did you rush to enact new voting requirements that mostly affect Democratic voters? Why claim "voter fraud" when you know that this is a virtually nonexistent threat? Do you believe that obstructing democracy serves the people of Wisconsin?
Why do you deserve a third term?
Carl Lindner
Racine
