Carl Lindner: Cookies to die for

Dear Editor: We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe Wisconsin's worst polluter always omits:
Coal Cookies
2 cups "coal dust"
(sugar)
1 tablespoon "mercury"
(vanilla extract)
3/4 cup "arsenic"
(cocoa powder)
2 cups all-purpose "fly ash"
(flour)
2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry," at room temperature
(unsalted butter)
2 large "coal chunks"
(eggs)
1 teaspoon "lead"
(baking soda)
1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash"
(salt)
More coal dust, for garnish
This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.
Carl Lindner
Racine
