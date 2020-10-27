 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carl Lindner: Cookies to die for

Carl Lindner: Cookies to die for

Dear Editor: We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe Wisconsin's worst polluter always omits:

Coal Cookies

2 cups "coal dust"

(sugar)

1 tablespoon "mercury"

(vanilla extract)

3/4 cup "arsenic"

(cocoa powder)

2 cups all-purpose "fly ash"

(flour)

2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry," at room temperature

(unsalted butter)

2 large "coal chunks"

(eggs)

1 teaspoon "lead"

(baking soda)

1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash"

(salt)

More coal dust, for garnish

This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.

Carl Lindner

Racine

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics