Dear Editor: We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe that Wisconsin's worst polluter omitted:
Coal Cookies
2 cups "coal dust"
(sugar)
1 tablespoon "mercury"
(vanilla extract)
3/4 cup "arsenic"
(cocoa powder)
2 cups all-purpose "fly ash"
(flour)
2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry," at room temperature
(unsalted butter)
2 large "coal chunks"
(eggs)
1 teaspoon "lead"
(baking soda)
1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash"
(salt)
More coal dust, for garnish
This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.
Carl Lindner
Racine
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.