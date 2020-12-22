Carl Lindner: A Christmas carol for We Energies

Dear Editor: A Christmas carol for We Energies, to be sung to "Jingle Bells."
Coal Dust Kills
Coal ash spills,
Coal dust kills
All that's in their way —
Air and streams,
Hopes and dreams.
Fossil fuels can't stay.
Say goodbye to snow.
The Earth is getting hot.
The polar caps are melting.
This planet's all we've got.
To trash it all for money
Is mankind's greatest sin.
Mother Nature won't forgive.
Polluters cannot win.
(repeat first stanza)
Once the Earth was green,
Sky and water blue,
People drank from rivers,
The air was fresh and new.
Nature was in balance,
Everywhere life thrived.
Let it not be written
For profit, none survived.
(repeat first stanza)
Carl Lindner
Racine
